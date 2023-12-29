News & Insights

Petroecuador declares force majeure over Indigenous protests

December 29, 2023 — 11:01 am EST

Written by Yury Garcia for Reuters

QUITO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil producer Petroecuador on Friday declared force majeure for operations at the Ishpingo field in the country's Orellana province due to protests by Indigenous communities.

The protests have impacted operations at the field, reducing oil output by some 17,000 barrels per day (bpd), the company said in a statement.

