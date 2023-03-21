Petroecuador declares force majeure on three more oil blocks amid protests

Adds details on oil blocks, protests, company statement

QUITO, March 21 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador declared force majeure on three oil blocks because of community protests on Tuesday, after making the same declaration on one block over the weekend.

Communities near blocks 16-67, 43-ITT and 61, located in Orellana province, have protested in recent months and "impeded the normal functioning of hydrocarbon activities, drastically affecting production, state income and above all putting personnel at risk," the company said in a statement.

The three blocks produced a total of about 142,000 barrels of oil equivalent on Sunday, with joint production falling to about 122,500 on Monday, according to government figures.

The government is evaluating potential threats, the statement said. The company requested the help of the armed forces to safeguard its installations.

Petroecuador's Block 12, which produces around 29,200 barrels per day (bpd) of crude oil, remains under force majeure after a declaration over the weekend, the company said.

In recent weeks, the Kichwa Indigenous community located near that block has protested, accusing the company of breaching agreements.

Petroecuador, which produced just over 362,000 barrels on Monday, remains open to dialogue, it said.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia Writing by Julia Symmes Cobb; editing by Grant McCool)

