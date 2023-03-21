Petroecuador declares force majeure on three more oil blocks amid protests

BOGOTA, March 21 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil company Petroecuador declared force majeure on three oil blocks because of community protests on Tuesday, after making the same declaration on one block over the weekend.

Communities in the area have held protests which prevented the normal functioning of activities at the blocks, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Julia Symmes Cobb)

