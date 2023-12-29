Petroecuador declares force majeure after Indigenous protests

Adds background, more information

QUITO, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Ecuador's state-run oil producer Petroecuador on Friday said it has declared force majeure for operations at the Ishpingo field in the country's Orellana province in the Amazon region, due to protests by Indigenous communities.

The protests have impacted operations at the field, reducing oil output by some 17,000 barrels per day (bpd) since Dec. 27, the company said in a statement.

The protests by the Waorani Kawymeno Indigenous community are affecting "the availability of Napo crude for exports and contractual obligations," Petroecuador said in the statement.

In a video posted by local media, leaders of the Indigenous community accused Petroecuador of failing to honor agreements with the group during the last four years and have denied any allegations of kidnapping of workers.

Kawmenyo leaders said they were protesting for the future of their children, adding they wanted proper health care, infrastructure and education services and that they were appealing to Petroecuador and public officials for a solution, a according to the video published by local media.

Ecuador's oil production is regularly affected by protests and power outages.

In October, Petroecuador reported a drop in oil production due to protests by local communities at the Auca oil field, which is also located in Orellana.

