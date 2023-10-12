News & Insights

Petroecuador chief steps down days before presidential election

October 12, 2023 — 12:10 pm EDT

Written by Alexandra Valencia for Reuters ->

QUITO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Petroecuador chief Ramon Correa has resigned for personal reasons, the state-owned oil company said on Thursday, even as the energy producer hits its oil production targets.

Correa started running Petroecuador in April 2023 with the aim of turning around the company, which was embroiled in corruption allegations and had seen output decline.

His resignation was announced days before Ecuadoreans go to the polls to elect a new president, who will govern until May 2025.

Correa "is resigning with 100% compliance with production levels set in the official goals of the Ministry of Energy and Mines for this month," Petroecuador said in a statement.

The board of directors will choose a replacement in the coming days, the statement added.

Ecuador's crude oil production as of Wednesday stood at 475,349 barrels per day (bpd), including from Petroecuador and private companies, according to official data.

(Reporting by Alexandra Valencia; Writing by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Paul Simao)

((Oliver.Griffin@thomsonreuters.com; +57 304-583-8931;))

