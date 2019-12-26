PetroChina's Tarim unit pumps record oil, gas, up 6.6% on yr - Xinhua

SINGAPORE, Dec 26 (Reuters) -

PetroChina's 0857.HK subsidiary oil and gas field Tarim, in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang and the country's third-largest onshore producer, is expected to pump a record 28.51 million tonnes of oil equivalent this year, state news agency Xinhua reported on Thursday

This will be 1.76 million tonnes, or 6.6% higher than a year earlier, Xinhua said.

Of total output, crude oil will top 28 million tonnes

PetroChina made nine new discoveries this year at Tarim , such as in blocks Bozi-9 and Dabei-9, and the firm has built more than one million tonnes/year new crude oil production capacity and nearly 4.95 billion cubic metre/year natural gas capacity

In addition, PetroChina also enhanced output at existing blocks by adding 342,000 annual crude production capacity and 1 bcm gas capacity

Total oil and gas output at Tarim is forecast to reach 30 million tonnes in 2020 and 36 million tonnes of oil equivalent in 2025, Xinhua said

