PetroChina's Sichuan refinery restarts from planned overhaul

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - PetroChina's 601857.SS Sichuan refinery has resumed operations after shutting down for a 34-day planned maintenance, the refinery said in a statement on social media on Thursday.

The overhaul involved its 200,000 barrels-per-day crude oil distillation unit and other facilities, including 800,000 metric tons-per-year ethylene unit, the company said.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu Editing by Tomasz Janowski)

