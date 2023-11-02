News & Insights

PetroChina's Sichuan refinery restarts from planned overhaul

November 02, 2023 — 06:16 am EDT

Written by Muyu Xu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - PetroChina's 601857.SS Sichuan refinery has resumed operations after shutting down for a 34-day planned maintenance, the refinery said in a statement on social media on Thursday.

The overhaul involved its 200,000 barrels-per-day crude oil distillation unit and other facilities, including 800,000 metric tons-per-year ethylene unit, the company said.

