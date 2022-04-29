PetroChina Q1 profit up 41% on higher oil prices, but refining sector softens

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

PetroChina on Friday reported a 41% rise in first-quarter net income to 39.1 billion yuan ($5.94 billion), the most since September 2020, thanks to stronger oil and gas prices but weakening refining business started to weigh.

Asia's biggest oil and gas producer said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that its oil and gas output grew 3.3% to 431 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Its refinery throughput, China's second-largest after Sinopec Corp, gained 1.5% to 302.5 million barrels, or 3.36 million barrels per day (bpd), slowing from the 7.8% growth recorded in the corresponding period of 2021.

Total domestic fuel sales gained 3% year on year, but sales of gasoline slipped 2.4% and aviation fuel was down 22%.

This is because China's fuel demand has started to weaken significantly since March as global crude oil prices that touched 14-year highs pinched margins and COVID-19 control measures hurt oil consumption.

