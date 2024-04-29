PetroChina Q1 Net Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - PetroChina Company (PTR) reported that, in accordance with IFRS, net profit attributable to owners of the company grew by 4.7% year-on-year to RMB 45.68 billion. Revenue grew by 10.9% year-on-year to RMB 812.18 billion.

In the first quarter, the company's oil and gas output grew by 2.6% year-on-year to 464 million BOE; of which the crude oil output increased by 1.4% year-on-year to 240 million barrels and the marketable natural gas output advanced by 3.9% year-on-year to 1.34 trillion cubic feet. In the first quarter, the company processed a total of 354 million barrels of crude oil, up 8.2% year-on-year.

In the first quarter, the company sold a total of 39.258 million tons of refined products, up 4.5% year-on-year; of which, a total of 28.545 million tons of refined products were sold domestically, up 4.6% year-on-year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.