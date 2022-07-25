PetroChina (PTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PetroChina (PTR) closed at $46.47 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.73% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.28%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 2.85% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.55% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PetroChina as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.85 per share and revenue of $426.45 billion, which would represent changes of +40% and +5.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PetroChina. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.73% lower. PetroChina currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PetroChina has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.21 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.07.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.