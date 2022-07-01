PetroChina (PTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PetroChina (PTR) closed at $47.35, marking a +1.52% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.06%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 1.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.4%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 13.02% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 14.41%, while the S&P 500 lost 8.3%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PetroChina as it approaches its next earnings release.

PTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $11.16 per share and revenue of $464.89 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +44% and +14.66%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PetroChina. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PetroChina is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Digging into valuation, PetroChina currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.18. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 5.17.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.