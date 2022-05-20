PetroChina (PTR) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

PetroChina (PTR) closed the most recent trading day at $50.01, moving +1.69% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.02% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.16%.

Heading into today, shares of the oil and gas company had gained 0.39% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.5% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from PetroChina as it approaches its next earnings release.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $11.16 per share and revenue of $464.89 billion, which would represent changes of +44% and +14.66%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PetroChina. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.61% higher. PetroChina is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, PetroChina is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.41. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.77.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.