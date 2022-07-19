PetroChina (PTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

PetroChina (PTR) closed the most recent trading day at $46.77, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.76% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 2.43%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.25%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 1.97% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 2.37%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.44%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PetroChina as it approaches its next earnings report date.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.85 per share and revenue of $426.45 billion, which would represent changes of +40% and +5.18%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PetroChina. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.73% lower within the past month. PetroChina currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PetroChina has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.27 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 4.27, so we one might conclude that PetroChina is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.