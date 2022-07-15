PetroChina (PTR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, PetroChina (PTR) closed at $44.76, marking a +1.31% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.92%. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the oil and gas company had lost 12.18% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 15.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.54%.

PetroChina will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

PTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $10.85 per share and revenue of $426.45 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +40% and +5.18%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for PetroChina. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.73% lower within the past month. PetroChina is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

Looking at its valuation, PetroChina is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.07. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 4.07.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PTR in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

