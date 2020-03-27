PetroChina (PTR) 2019 Earnings Down, Warns of Coronavirus Impact

Chinese energy giant PetroChina Company Limited PTR reported 2019 earnings of RMB 45,677 million or RMB 0.25 per share compared with RMB 53,030 million or RMB 0.29 in the year-earlier period.



One of China’s big three oil giants, the other two being Sinopec SNP and CNOOC Limited CEO, PetroChina’s earnings were dragged down by lower commodity prices, weaker downstream results and massive gas import losses.



However, China’s dominant oil and gas producer’s total revenues during the year increased 6% from the 2018 level to RMB 2,516,810 million on higher oil and gas production.

PetroChina Company Limited Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

PetroChina Company Limited price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | PetroChina Company Limited Quote

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.