PetroChina posts best quarterly earnings in seven years

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, April 29 (Reuters) - PetroChina 0857.HK, 601857.SS on Thursday reported 27.7 billion yuan ($4.28 billion) first-quarter profit, its best in seven years, thanks to growing oil and gas prices and Chinese fuel demand recovery from last year's deep coronavirus slump.

A year earlier, the top Asian oil and gas producer recorded a $2.3 billion net loss.

The state-controlled energy producer posted an 8.4% rise in January-March revenue to 551.9 billon yuan in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Its oil and gas output rose 0.8% to 417.1 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Crude oil production fell 4.9% but gas expanded 8% to 1.17 trillion cubic feet.

Refinery throughput was up 7.8% to about 3.31 million barrels per day, reversing a near 10% drop a year earlier.

Its domestic gas sales rallied nearly 15% and refined fuel surged 20.9%, as Chinese fuel demand rebounded in tandem with robust economic growth.

($1 = 6.4665 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu in Singapore and Muyu Xu in Beijing; editing by Jason Neely)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; +65 6870 3284; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.