PetroChina opens new Xinjiang natural gas pipeline

Credit: REUTERS/Kim Kyung Hoon

July 20, 2023 — 11:12 pm EDT

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) - Chinese state-owned oil and gas giant PetroChina 0857.HK601857.SS has started up a new natural gas pipeline in the country's western Xinjiang region, said a statement released on Thursday on the Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange.

The pipeline, connected to the Bozi Dabei gas zone within the Tarim oilfield, is around 145 km (90 miles) long, and is expected to increase the project's annual transmission capacity from 5 billion cubic metres (bcm) to 12 bcm, the statement said.

It is the highest capacity pipeline in the Bozi Dabei gas zone, which is the largest ultra deep gas and condensate field in China with a planned annual production capacity of 10 bcm.

PetroChina did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

