PetroChina imported 40 mln metric tons of Russian crude oil in 2023, president says

March 27 (Reuters) - PetroChina 0857.HK601857.SS last year imported from Russia 40 million metric tons of crude oil and 22.7 billion cubic meters of natural gas, company president Huang Yongzhang said on Wednesday.

Huang told reporters at an earnings briefing in Hong Kong that all those imports were under long-term supply deals.

(Reporting by Alison Lui in Hong Kong, writing by Chen Aizhu in Singapore, editing by Andrew Heavens)

