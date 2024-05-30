News & Insights

PetroChina Delays Auditor Appointment Decision

May 30, 2024 — 07:13 am EDT

PetroChina Company (HK:0857) has released an update.

PetroChina Company Limited has announced the withdrawal of a resolution from its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) regarding the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as its auditors for 2024, due to matters in the audit industry that require further verification. The company is in the process of selecting an appropriate firm to propose to shareholders and expects to convene an extraordinary general meeting by the end of 2024 to resolve this issue. There are no disagreements or unresolved issues between the company and PricewaterhouseCoopers, and all other AGM arrangements remain unchanged.

