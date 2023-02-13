PetroChina completes test runs of ethylene plant in Guangdong complex - state media

Adds details

SINGAPORE, Feb 14 (Reuters) - PetroChina 601857.SS completed trial runs at a 1.2 million tonne-per-year ethylene facility in its newly launched refinery complex in south China on Sunday, Chinese state media People's Daily reported.

The completion of the ethylene trial runs "marks that Guangdong refinery has opened up the whole process of oil refining and chemical production, and enters the stage of comprehensive trial production", the People's Daily report said late on Monday.

The $10 billion complex has a total crude refining capacity of 400,000 bpd, which is PetroChina's single-largest investment of its kind in China and is designed to process heavy crude oil.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu and Muyu Xu; Editing by Tom Hogue and Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.