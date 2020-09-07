Petrochina completes Shanghai INE's first crude oil futures for physical exchange

SHANGHAI, Sept 7 (Reuters) - PetroChina Co 601857.SS, 0857.HK completed the first exchange of futures for physicals (EFP) transaction for the Shanghai crude oil futures contract ISCc1, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It involved 31,000 tonnes of crude oil cleared by customs for transfer via pipeline to Dalian Petrochemical storage tanks on August 28, PetroChina said.

It said this was the first EFP transaction for crude oil futures, which are traded on the Shanghai International Energy Exchange (INE).

An EFP transaction is an exchange of futures contracts positions for a physical commodity between two market participants, which can be registered with an exchange.

(Reporting by Emily Chow and Muyu Xu; editing by Jason Neely)

