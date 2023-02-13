PetroChina completes drilling Asia's deepest oil well in Sichuan province

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

February 13, 2023 — 05:32 am EST

Written by Andrew Hayley for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Feb 13 (Reuters) - A unit of PetroChina Co. Ltd 601857.SS, 0857.HK has completed drilling Asia's deepest vertical oil well, official news agency Xinhua reported on Monday, as China's top oil and gas firm seeks to meet government goals for greater domestic energy security.

The Pengshen 6 well, located near Mianyang city in China's southwestern Sichuan province, is 9,026 metres deep, according to the Xinhua report.

China's national energy companies have started to develop more expensive and technically challenging oil and gas reserves in the Sichuan basin in recent years, as part of Beijing's drive to strengthen the country's domestic energy security.

(Reporting by Andrew Hayley, editing by Ed Osmond)

((Andrew.Hayley@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.