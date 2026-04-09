PetroChina Company (SEHK:857) Price Target Increased by 22.92% to 11.82

The average one-year price target for PetroChina Company (SEHK:857) has been revised to HK$11.82 / share. This is an increase of 22.92% from the prior estimate of HK$9.62 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$5.25 to a high of HK$15.64 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.77% from the latest reported closing price of HK$10.77 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in PetroChina Company. This is an decrease of 180 owner(s) or 99.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 857 is 0.00%, an increase of 99.53%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 100.00% to 94K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 94K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48K shares , representing an increase of 49.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 857 by 2,049.10% over the last quarter.

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