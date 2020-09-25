PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 28, 2020

PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 28, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 23, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 36.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $30.31, the dividend yield is 14.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTR was $30.31, representing a -43.4% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.55 and a 9.26% increase over the 52 week low of $27.74.

PTR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.99. Zacks Investment Research reports PTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -97.77%, compared to an industry average of -43.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTR Dividend History page.

