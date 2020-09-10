Dividends
PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $1.117 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 09, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 36.22% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $32.9, the dividend yield is 13.58%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTR was $32.9, representing a -40.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $55.38 and a 18.6% increase over the 52 week low of $27.74.

PTR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as Total SE (TOT) and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR). PTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.99. Zacks Investment Research reports PTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -97.77%, compared to an industry average of -41.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

