PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 18, 2021

PetroChina Company Limited (PTR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $1.182 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PTR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 5.82% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $46.08, the dividend yield is 10.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PTR was $46.08, representing a -0.69% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.40 and a 66.5% increase over the 52 week low of $27.68.

PTR is a part of the Energy sector, which includes companies such as TotalEnergies SE (TTE) and Enbridge Inc (ENB). PTR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.12. Zacks Investment Research reports PTR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 300.69%, compared to an industry average of 3.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PTR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

