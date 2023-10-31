PetroChina Co. - Class H (PCCYF) Price Target Increased by 9.47% to 0.81

The average one-year price target for PetroChina Co. - Class H (OTC:PCCYF) has been revised to 0.81 / share. This is an increase of 9.47% from the prior estimate of 0.74 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.44 to a high of 1.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.97% from the latest reported closing price of 0.67 / share.

PetroChina Co. - Class H Declares $0.23 Dividend

On August 30, 2023 the company declared a regular semi-annual dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.46 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 14, 2023 received the payment on October 30, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

At the current share price of $0.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 68.18%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 79 funds or institutions reporting positions in PetroChina Co. - Class H. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 11.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCCYF is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.71% to 181,424K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 39,146K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,504K shares, representing an increase of 9.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCCYF by 12.94% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,361K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,399K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GMEMX - GMO Emerging Markets Fund Class II holds 12,771K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,621K shares, representing an increase of 16.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCCYF by 33.70% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 9,934K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,439K shares, representing an increase of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCCYF by 2.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.