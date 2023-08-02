PetroChina Co. - Class H (PCCYF) Price Target Increased by 11.20% to 0.72

The average one-year price target for PetroChina Co. - Class H (OTC:PCCYF) has been revised to 0.72 / share. This is an increase of 11.20% from the prior estimate of 0.65 dated June 1, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.39 to a high of 0.94 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.06% from the latest reported closing price of 0.73 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in PetroChina Co. - Class H. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCCYF is 0.25%, an increase of 34.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.36% to 175,477K shares.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 35,504K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,030K shares, representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCCYF by 45.62% over the last quarter.
VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,361K shares. No change in the last quarter.
VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,399K shares. No change in the last quarter.
GMEMX - GMO Emerging Markets Fund Class II holds 10,621K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.
IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 9,439K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,234K shares, representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCCYF by 28.49% over the last quarter.
