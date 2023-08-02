News & Insights

Stocks
PCCYF

PetroChina Co. - Class H (PCCYF) Price Target Increased by 11.20% to 0.72

August 02, 2023 — 05:00 pm EDT

Written by George Maybach for Fintel ->

The average one-year price target for PetroChina Co. - Class H (OTC:PCCYF) has been revised to 0.72 / share. This is an increase of 11.20% from the prior estimate of 0.65 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.39 to a high of 0.94 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.06% from the latest reported closing price of 0.73 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 78 funds or institutions reporting positions in PetroChina Co. - Class H. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PCCYF is 0.25%, an increase of 34.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.36% to 175,477K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PCCYF / PetroChina Co. Ltd. - Class H Shares Held by Institutions

PEIFX - PIMCO RAE Emerging Markets Fund Institutional Class holds 35,504K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,030K shares, representing an increase of 15.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCCYF by 45.62% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 25,361K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 21,399K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GMEMX - GMO Emerging Markets Fund Class II holds 10,621K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 9,439K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,234K shares, representing a decrease of 8.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PCCYF by 28.49% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Fintel
Fintel is a leading provider of financial data and insights for intelligent, data-driven investors. With coverage of over 75,000 listed companies on all major stock exchanges, Fintel has the most comprehensive coverage of global equities at prices individual investors can afford.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PCCYF

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.