PetroChina builds major storage for new south China refinery - report

PetroChina has finished building a large tank farm for its greenfield refinery and petrochemical complex in southern China's province of Guangdong, the state-backed Shanghai Petroleum and Natural Gas Exchange said in a report.

The tank farm, part of a new complex in the city of Jieyang, has storage of 3.8 million cubic meters, with 2 million cubic metres (12.6 million barrels) allotted for crude, it said, citing project operator PetroChina Guangdong Petrochemical.

Guangdong Petrochemical comprises a 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery and a 1.2-million-tonnes-per-year ethylene complex.

The report did not say when the new plant will be launched, but industry sources expect trial production to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

