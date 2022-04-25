PetroChina Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for PTR

In trading on Monday, shares of PetroChina Co Ltd (Symbol: PTR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $47.61, changing hands as low as $46.23 per share. PetroChina Co Ltd shares are currently trading off about 5.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTR's low point in its 52 week range is $34.85 per share, with $57.8699 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $46.27.

