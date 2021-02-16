PetroChina Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for PTR

In trading on Tuesday, shares of PetroChina Co Ltd (Symbol: PTR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.81, changing hands as high as $35.67 per share. PetroChina Co Ltd shares are currently trading up about 10.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTR's low point in its 52 week range is $27.675 per share, with $44.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.34.

Click here to find out which 9 other energy stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.