News & Insights

PetroChina begins building $3 bln petchem complex in Xinjiang

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 29, 2023 — 05:12 am EDT

Written by Chen Aizhu for Reuters ->

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China's Dushanzi Petrochemical Corp, a unit of state oil and gas major PetroChina 0857.HK, said on Friday it began construction of a 21.88 billion yuan ($3.00 billion) petrochemical complex in the far western resource-rich region of Xinjiang.

The complex emcompasses 11 key facilities including a 1.2 million metric tons per year (tpy) ethylene plant, two 450,000-tpy full-density polyethylene units and a 400,000-tpy polypropylene unit, Dushanzi Petrochemical said in a posting on its official WeChat account.

When completed, the Dushanzi plant will have a total ethylene capacity of 3 million tons annually, one of the largest in the country.

PetroChina aims to start operating the new complex in 2026 and source electricity fully from renewable energy as Xinjiang is rich in wind and solar resources.

($1 = 7.3010 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((aizhu.chen@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: aizhu.chen.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.