PetroChina awarded 20-yr access to Gate LNG terminal in Rotterdam

SINGAPORE, May 26 (Reuters) - PetroChina International said on Friday it has won via a tender

to handle 2 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas annually for 20 years at the Gate regasification terminal in Rotterdam, marking the Chinese state firm's first long-term access to a European gas terminal.

PetroChina 0858.HK expects to start using the terminal from 2026, the company said in a statement posted on its official Wechat account.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom and Chen Aizhu; editing by Jason Neely)

