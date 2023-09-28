Petrobras, Vale to seek opportunities for joint investment in renewables

Adds more comments from executive, context in paragraphs 2-6

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The head of Brazil's state oil firm Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday it will sign a memorandum of understanding with mining giant Vale VALE3.SA to study potential joint ventures in renewable energy, even as looks to new suppliers for diesel.

"Vale is a consumer (of energy) and probably very interested in hydrogen production, it has some activities in energy transition that are interesting," Petrobras CEO Jean Paul Prates told reporters, saying the companies would look for synergies.

The partnership would come at a time when Petrobras is pushing to move into renewable energy. Earlier this month, the state-run firm unveiled plans to develop offshore wind farms.

Regarding diesel, Prates said Petrobras could if necessary and strategic import the fuel from abroad as bans on Russian imports - the main source of imported diesel in Brazil - could force the country to look for suppliers elsewhere.

Russia surpassed the United States as Brazil's top supplier this year.

"We're going to import to meet our contracts and possibly one or two more quotas that are necessary and that we see as an opportunity to enter a new market or a new customer that is good for us," Prates said.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan and Sarah Morland)

