Petrobras, Vale to seek opportunities for joint investment in renewables

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday the state-run oil company will sign a memorandum of understanding with mining giant Vale VALE3.SA to study potential joint investment opportunities in renewable energy.

Jean Paul Prates also told reporters at an event that internal models show that for now it is possible for the company to keep its fuel prices unchanged without harming its profitability, despite the recent spike in global oil prices.

