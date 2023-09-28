News & Insights

US Markets

Petrobras, Vale to seek opportunities for joint investment in renewables

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

September 28, 2023 — 11:49 am EDT

Written by Marta Nogueira for Reuters ->

RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 28 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Brazil's Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Thursday the state-run oil company will sign a memorandum of understanding with mining giant Vale VALE3.SA to study potential joint investment opportunities in renewable energy.

Jean Paul Prates also told reporters at an event that internal models show that for now it is possible for the company to keep its fuel prices unchanged without harming its profitability, despite the recent spike in global oil prices.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.