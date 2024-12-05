Petrobras Unveils Major Gas Find in Colombia

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petrobras and Ecopetrol have announced the largest gas discovery in Colombia’s history through the drilling of the Sirius-2 well, revealing over 6 trillion cubic feet of gas. This monumental find, located offshore near Santa Marta, could potentially boost Colombia’s gas reserves by 200%. The consortium plans significant investments to develop the gas production, aiming to begin extraction within three years, which could reshape the country’s energy landscape.

