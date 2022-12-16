US Markets
Petrobras, TotalEnergies, Petronas, QatarEnergy acquire Brazil's Agua Marinha block

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

December 16, 2022 — 09:27 am EST

By Marta Nogueira

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Oil companies Petrobras, TotalEnergies, Petronas and QatarEnergy won the rights to the offshore pre-salt Agua Marinha block in the Campos Basin in an auction on Friday, according to Brazilian oil regulator ANP.

TotalEnergies, Petronas and QatarEnergy made the best bid, with an oil profit offer of 42.40%, against a minimum percentage of 13.23%, ANP said.

That consortium defeated an offer by Petrobras in partnership with Shell. But Petrobras, which is run by the Brazilian state, retained the right to join the winning group and exercised it.

Petrobras will hold a 30% stake in the venture, with TotalEnergies holding 30%, Petronas 20% and QatarEnergy 20%.

The winning consortium will pay a signature bonus of 65 million reais ($12.3 million) to the federal government.

($1 = 5.2809 reais)

