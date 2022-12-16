Petrobras, TotalEnergies, Petronas and QatarEnergy acquire Brazil's Agua Marinha pre-salt block

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Oil companies Petrobras, TotalEnergies, Petronas and QatarEnergy won the offshore pre-salt Agua Marinha block in the Campos Basin in an auction on Friday, data published by Brazilian oil regulator ANP showed.

TotalEnergies, Petronas and QatarEnergy had made the best bid, with an oil profit offer of 42.40%, against a minimum percentage of 13.23%, it isad.

Brazil's state-run Petrobras exercised its preferred right to join the winners.

(Reporting by Marta Nogueira; editing by Jason Neely)

