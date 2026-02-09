Petrobras-TotalEnergies Deal Remains Unrecognized by Namibia

Namibia has stated it will not recognize the recent offshore stake acquisition by Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR and TotalEnergies SE TTE until the companies comply with the country’s statutory approval process. Government officials clarified that no transaction involving petroleum licenses can be considered valid without a formal application and ministerial consent.

A spokesperson for the presidency confirmed that the deal announced by the companies remains unrecognized until all prescribed legal procedures are completed.

Details of the Luderitz Basin Acquisition

On Friday, TotalEnergies and Brazil’s state-run Petrobras announced that each had acquired a 42.5% stake in the PEL104 exploration license in the offshore Luderitz Basin. The interests were purchased from Maravilla Oil & Gas and Eight Offshore Investments Holdings, with TotalEnergies set to operate the asset.

The acquisition would strengthen TotalEnergies’ presence in Namibia, where it aims to become the country’s first oil producer by the end of the decade.

Petrobras’ Strategic Return to Namibia

For Petrobras, the deal marks a return to Namibia as part of its broader strategy to expand exploration activities beyond Brazil. The company said the investment aligns with its 2026–2030 business plan and its goal of replenishing oil reserves through frontier exploration.

Petrobras, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has identified Africa as a key growth region, with Namibia, Angola and Nigeria among its focus countries. This approach represents a shift from earlier strategies that prioritized divestment in Africa to concentrate on Brazil’s pre-salt assets.

Government Raises Procedural Concerns

Namibia’s Ministry of Industries, Mines and Energy said it was not properly notified of the transaction, as required by law. According to the ministry, officials were informed of the planned announcement only minutes before it was made public.

The ministry reiterated that any transfer or acquisition of participating interests in petroleum licenses must receive prior approval from the energy minister to be legally valid.

Companies Acknowledge Regulatory Requirements

Both TotalEnergies and Petrobras acknowledged that the transaction remains subject to regulatory approvals. The companies stated that the deal would proceed in line with Namibian law and all relevant regulatory requirements.

The remaining stakes in the license are expected to be held by Namcor Exploration and Production with 10%, and Eight Offshore with 5%, while Maravilla Oil & Gas exits the asset.

Regulatory Changes Add to Uncertainty

The government’s response comes amid significant regulatory reforms in Namibia’s energy sector. The recently introduced Petroleum (Exploration and Production) Amendment Bill proposes the creation of an Upstream Petroleum Unit under the Office of the President.

The bill aims to modernize the sector’s legal framework, strengthen fiscal transparency, enhance conflict-of-interest provisions and eliminate the role of the Petroleum Commissioner. These changes underscore Namibia’s intent to tighten oversight as it moves closer to becoming an oil-producing nation.

