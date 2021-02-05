Petrobras to resume aviation gasoline sales after ANP investigation

By Roberto Samora and Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil regulator ANP said on Friday it had notified oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (Petrobras) PETR4.SA and fuel distributor BR Distribuidora of an investigation into the quality of aviation gasoline.

Aviation gasoline produced by Petrobras in January did not meet required standards and ANP auditors have been at its Presidente Bernardes refinery investigating the issue since Feb. 3, the regulator said.

In a statement to Reuters, Petrobras said it had suspended the sale of aviation gasoline on February 1 after the company identified the product was not meeting one of the required standards.

Petrobras added the product was within standards in January, but identified changes later in the supply chain, and clients that acquired the product were immediately notified. The company will restart aviation gasoline sales on Friday, it said.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora and Tatiana Bautzer; editing by John Stonestreet and Jason Neely)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

