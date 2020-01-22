Petrobras to price its largest share offering in a decade on Feb. 5

Brazil's Petrobras will price its largest share offering in a decade on Feb. 5, it said in a securities filing on Wednesday, through which development bank BNDES will seek to divest part of its stake in the oil company.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.