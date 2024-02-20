News & Insights

US Markets
SHEL

Petrobras to invest $1.5 billion in HISEP decarbonization tech

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

February 20, 2024 — 11:31 am EST

Written by Fabio Teixeira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier for Reuters ->

By Fabio Teixeira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA and partners will invest around $1.5 billion to implement a decarbonization technology in one of their oilfields, the firm's Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates said on Tuesday.

Petrobras will set up a pilot project for the high pressure oil and gas separation technology know as HISEP by the end of 2028 in the Mero oilfield at the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin.

The HISEP reduces carbon emissions by reinjecting carbon dioxide into the reservoir, according to the firm.

The Mero field is operated by Petrobras in partnership with Shell SHEL.L, France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, China's CNPC and CNOOC 0883.HK, and Pre-Sal Petroleo SA-PPSA.

If it proves successful, the technology could be applied in other oilfields, bringing down the firm's carbon emissions.

(Reporting by Fabio Teixeira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; editing by David Evans)

((Fabio.Teixeira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21 99603-4782;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.