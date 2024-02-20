Petrobras to invest $1.5 billion in HISEP decarbonization tech

By Fabio Teixeira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA and partners will invest around $1.5 billion to implement a decarbonization technology in one of their oilfields, the firm's Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates said on Tuesday.

Petrobras will set up a pilot project for the high pressure oil and gas separation technology know as HISEP by the end of 2028 in the Mero oilfield at the pre-salt area of the Santos Basin.

The HISEP reduces carbon emissions by reinjecting carbon dioxide into the reservoir, according to the firm.

The Mero field is operated by Petrobras in partnership with Shell SHEL.L, France's TotalEnergies TTEF.PA, China's CNPC and CNOOC 0883.HK, and Pre-Sal Petroleo SA-PPSA.

If it proves successful, the technology could be applied in other oilfields, bringing down the firm's carbon emissions.

(Reporting by Fabio Teixeira and Rodrigo Viga Gaier; editing by David Evans)

((Fabio.Teixeira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 21 99603-4782;))

