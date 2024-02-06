Petrobras to increase refining capacity 25% over 4 years- CEO

Corrects second paragraph on oil price outlook to read he "expects" prices to remain, not "hopes"

QUITOL, India, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Petrobras Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates said on Tuesday that the Brazilian state-owned oil company plans to expand its refining capacity by 25% over four years.

Prates, speaking on the sidelines of the India Energy Week event in Goa, also said that the company is not affected by shipping disruptions in the Red Sea as it does not use those routes, and that he expects oil prices to remain in last year's $70-$90 per barrel range.

(Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan and Ashitha Shivaprasad; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((tony.munroe@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 6627 1288; Reuters Messaging: tony.munroe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.