Petrobras to increase refining capacity 25% over 4 years- CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

February 06, 2024 — 12:08 am EST

Written by Sudarshan Varadhan and Ashitha Shivaprasad for Reuters ->

Corrects second paragraph on oil price outlook to read he "expects" prices to remain, not "hopes"

QUITOL, India, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Petrobras Chief Executive Jean Paul Prates said on Tuesday that the Brazilian state-owned oil company plans to expand its refining capacity by 25% over four years.

Prates, speaking on the sidelines of the India Energy Week event in Goa, also said that the company is not affected by shipping disruptions in the Red Sea as it does not use those routes, and that he expects oil prices to remain in last year's $70-$90 per barrel range.

