Petrobras to continue producing oil for the next 4 decades, says exec

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA expects to continue to produce oil for the next four decades, while also boosting investments in renewables as it seeks to drive an energy transition, an executive said on Tuesday.

Joelson Mendes, the firm's Chief Exploration and Production Officer, said at an event hosted by Santander that Petrobras understands global demand for oil will drop in the future, but thinks there will still be room to commercialize the fossil fuel produced and sold by the company.

