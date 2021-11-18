US Markets

Petrobras to accelerate capex to $60 bln to $70 bln in 2022-2026 plan -sources

Rodrigo Viga Gaier Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DIEGO VARA

The next Petroleo Brasileiro SA multi-year business plan is expected to commit to $60 billion to $70 billion in capital expenditures as Brazil's state-controlled oil company expects to focus on exploration and production in subsalt areas, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The 2022-2026 Petrobras plan, to be released on Nov. 25, is in the final phase of drafting. But it will raise capital expenditures from the current $55 billion of the 2021-2025 program.

