Petrobras to accelerate capex to $60 bln to $70 bln in 2022-2026 plan -sources

RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 18 (Reuters) - The next Petroleo Brasileiro SA multi-year business plan is expected to commit to $60 billion to $70 billion in capital expenditures as Brazil's state-controlled oil company expects to focus on exploration and production in subsalt areas, two sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The 2022-2026 Petrobras plan, to be released on Nov. 25, is in the final phase of drafting. But it will raise capital expenditures from the current $55 billion of the 2021-2025 program.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier in Rio de Janeiro, writing by Tatiana Bautzer, editing by Chris Reese)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.