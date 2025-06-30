Petrobras Taps Fugro for Critical Subsea Inspection Contracts

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras PBR recently announced its tender results and awarded four multi-year contracts to Fugro, a long-term collaborator known for its technological expertise in subsea inspection and monitoring. These contracts, set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2025, will ensure safe and efficient oversight of Petrobras’ critical subsea infrastructure in Brazil, while also aligning with its vision for a responsible and resilient energy future.

Leveraging Innovation for Operational Excellence

The contracts will utilize four dedicated vessels — two operated by Fugro and two by its partners — equipped with state-of-the-art remotely operated vehicles (ROVs). This innovative technique will help shift personnel from offshore sites to office-based environments, improving efficiency and allowing real-time data analysis for quicker, more informed decision-making. This collaboration expands the use of Fugro’s remote operations capabilities, including remote ROV piloting, which was successfully pioneered together by Petrobras and Fugro in 2023 from the Fugro Aquarius. This innovative approach not only boosts operational safety by reducing offshore personnel exposure but also supports faster, data-driven decision-making through real-time analytics.

Driving Value and Efficiency Into the Next Decade

Valued at approximately $340 million over four years, these contracts represent both continuity and evolution. Out of the four contracts, three will be renewals of the existing contracts that are set to expire later this year with improved terms, and one will be an entirely new engagement.

This significant milestone reinforces Fugro’s long-standing partnership with Petrobras, built on a shared history of leveraging advanced survey technologies and underwater robotics to drive responsible energy development in the region. It also aligns with Fugro’s strategy of pursuing recurring revenues as a key driver of long-term, sustainable value.

Strengthening Ties

Petrobras’ selection of Fugro reaffirms confidence in its ability to deliver critical services reliably and safely. This project, which was included in Fugro’s 12-month backlog (as of March 2025), further strengthens its strategic agenda to foster innovation, ensure asset integrity and reinforce leadership in Brazil’s offshore development.

Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A., or Petrobras S.A., is the largest integrated energy firm in Brazil and one of the largest in Latin America.

