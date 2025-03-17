Petrobras in Talks With US LNG Suppliers for Long-Term Deal

Petrobras PBR, the national oil and gas company of Brazil, is in advanced discussions with U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers for a long-term import deal. As Latin America's largest oil producer, Brazil faces a critical energy challenge. While it is a significant oil exporter, the country consumes far more natural gas than it produces, relying heavily on imports to meet its domestic needs. In response, PBR has been actively seeking to secure more stable and reliable gas supplies, especially from the United States, the world’s leading LNG exporter.

Brazil’s Energy Needs and PBR’s Strategy

Brazil’s natural gas consumption has consistently outpaced its production, prompting Petrobras to import gas from various sources. Among its key suppliers is Bolivia, from which Brazil imports pipeline gas. Additionally, PBR has been purchasing LNG cargoes to bridge the gap between domestic production and consumption. However, these spot market purchases, though effective in the short term, come with inherent volatility. This has prompted PBR to seek more stable, long-term contracts to ensure a steady energy supply for Brazil.

In an interview during the CERAWeek conference in Houston, TX, Petrobras' director of energy transition and sustainability, Mauricio Tolmasquim, revealed that the company is shifting its strategy. "We continue to import on the spot market, but we are moving to the long-term market," he stated, signaling a new direction for the company’s gas procurement strategy. This strategic shift is essential for ensuring that Brazil can meet its growing demand for natural gas in the coming decades.

PBR's First Long-Term LNG Contract

Recently, Petrobras has secured its first long-term LNG supply agreement. In partnership with British multinational energy and services company Centrica, PBR will purchase 0.8 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG for 15 years, beginning in 2027. This historic contract marks Brazil's first long-term commitment to LNG imports and is a significant step toward securing more reliable energy supplies for the country. By locking in a long-term agreement, PBR can ensure more stable pricing and supply, reducing the risks associated with spot market volatility.

The deal with Centrica is expected to be a cornerstone in Petrobras’ strategy to diversify and strengthen its LNG supply chain. As Brazil's energy needs continue to grow, having access to long-term LNG contracts will provide PBR with greater flexibility and security in meeting demand. It also opens the door for additional long-term contracts with other international suppliers, enhancing Brazil's energy resilience.

Negotiations With Argentina & Bolivia for Regional Gas Flow Reversal

In addition to seeking LNG from the United States, Petrobras is exploring the possibility of importing gas from Argentina. The country has vast shale gas reserves, particularly in the Vaca Muerta formation, one of the largest shale plays in the world. However, Brazil and Argentina face significant logistical challenges due to the geographical distance and lack of infrastructure to transport gas from Argentina to Brazil.

Over the past few years, PBR, along with the governments of Brazil, Argentina and Bolivia, has been in discussions to overcome these barriers. One potential solution is to reverse the flow of gas through the existing infrastructure that currently transports Bolivian gas to Brazil. This could allow Argentina’s gas from Vaca Muerta to reach Brazilian customers, including PBR.

Mauricio Tolmasquim elaborated on the ongoing talks, stating that there is a "real possibility" of a deal to reverse gas flows. Negotiations have focused on the tolling fees charged by Bolivia, which would need to be agreeable to all parties involved. As the discussions progress, there is hope that this regional collaboration will help ensure a more diverse and stable supply of natural gas for Brazil.

Challenges and Opportunities in Regional Gas Cooperation

The reshuffling of regional gas flows could offer significant benefits for all parties involved. Bolivia, traditionally a key gas supplier for Brazil, has seen its gas output decline in recent years. This has created a window of opportunity for Argentina to step in and provide a more consistent gas supply. For PBR, securing gas from Argentina would not only help diversify its sources but also strengthen energy ties within the region.

However, price negotiations remain a critical point of contention. As Tolmasquim pointed out, the price at which the gas is traded must be acceptable to all parties, including Bolivia, Argentina and Petrobras. Finding common ground on pricing will be essential for the success of these regional gas deals. Nonetheless, the potential for long-term cooperation is high, and if an agreement is reached, it could reshape the energy landscape in South America.

Looking Ahead: A More Secure Energy Future for Brazil

As Petrobras continues its efforts to secure long-term LNG contracts and diversify its natural gas supply sources, Brazil is positioning itself for a more secure and sustainable energy future. The company’s negotiations with U.S. LNG suppliers, coupled with the regional gas cooperation efforts with Argentina and Bolivia, are vital steps toward ensuring that Brazil can meet its energy needs for decades to come.

In the coming years, Brazil's energy strategy is likely to evolve to include a broader mix of domestic production, LNG imports and regional gas agreements. By strengthening its energy security through these diverse channels, PBR is laying the groundwork for a more resilient and reliable energy system in Brazil.

PBR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, PBR has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold)

Investors interested in the energy sector might look at some better-ranked stocks like Archrock AROC, Antero Resources AR and Delek Logistics Partners DKL, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

AROC is valued at $4.37 billion. In the past year, its shares have risen 34.8%. Archrock is a provider of natural gas contract compression services and aftermarket services of compression equipment.

AR is valued at $11.69 billion. In the past year, its shares have rallied 46.8%. Antero Resources, based in Denver, CO, is an independent exploration company focused on acquiring and developing natural gas, natural gas liquids and oil resources in the Appalachian Basin.

DKL is valued at $2.24 billion. In the past year, its units have risen 4.3%. DKL manages and owns systems for moving and storing oil and other products. It operates pipelines that transport crude oil and refined products like gasoline and diesel. The company also collects crude oil from different areas and stores it in tanks.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (PBR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Archrock, Inc. (AROC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.