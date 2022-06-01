Petrobras takes full ownership of Italian firm's power plant

SAO PAULO, June 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian oil company Petrobras PETR4.SA said on Wednesday it signed a deal to buy the 50% stake it did not already own in electricity company Ibiritermo, owned by Italy's Edison SpA EDNn.MI, allowing Petrobras to take full control of the firm's power plant.

The purchase, announced in a securities filing, is part of a Petrobras push to take complete ownership of assets in which it previously only held a partial stake.

The Brazilian oil giant will make a nominal payment of 1 real ($0.21) in compliance with a 2002 contract with Ibiritermo.

After the transaction closes, subject to the approval of Brazil's antitrust watchdog, Edison will receive 2.5 million reais ($519,200).

The contract between the two companies will end with the purchase of Ibiritermo's 226-megawatt capacity power plant in Brazil, the firm's major asset that was already being operated by Petrobras over the past two decades.

Petrobras previously owned half of Ibiritermo and if the acquisition is approved it will take full ownership of the Usina Termeletrica Ibirite, or UTE Ibirite, power plant, located in the southeastern Minas Gerais state.

($1 = 4.8151 reais)

(Reporting by Lais Morais; Writing by Carolina Pulice; Editing by David Alire Garcia and Chris Reese)

((carolina.pulice@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.