Petrobras Submits SEC Filing for May 2024

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, commonly known as Petrobras, has filed its monthly report with the SEC, confirming that it will continue to submit annual reports under Form 20-F. The filing, completed in May 2024, adheres to the requirements set by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and has been signed off by CFO and Investor Relations Officer, Carlos Alberto Rechelo Neto.

