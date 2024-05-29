News & Insights

Stocks

Petrobras Submits SEC Filing for May 2024

May 29, 2024 — 11:14 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras (PBR) has released an update.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, commonly known as Petrobras, has filed its monthly report with the SEC, confirming that it will continue to submit annual reports under Form 20-F. The filing, completed in May 2024, adheres to the requirements set by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and has been signed off by CFO and Investor Relations Officer, Carlos Alberto Rechelo Neto.

For further insights into PBR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PBR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.