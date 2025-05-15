Petrobras Stock Looks Cheap, But Is That Enough to Hold On?

Although Petrobras PBR is trading at a steep discount, Brazil’s state-controlled energy major may be cheap for a reason. Valuation alone isn’t enough to offset the multiple challenges facing the company. PBR recently posted Q1 2025 earnings that missed on both the top and bottom lines. Earnings per share were reported at 62 cents, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 92 cents and declined from 75 cents a year ago. Revenues dropped 11.3% to $21.07 billion. While a new oil discovery in the Santos Basin offered a bright spot, the broader investment case remains muddied.

Petrobras’ Production Flatlines, Costs Rise

While Petrobras highlighted a notable pre-salt oil find at the Aram block, such long-cycle projects won’t ease near-term pressures. Average first-quarter production was virtually flat at 2,771 MBOE/d, with 99% of it coming from domestic output. What’s troubling is the sharp 12.7% rise in pre-salt lifting costs, now at $7.08 per barrel, squeezing upstream margins. Revenues in this segment fell 6.3% year over year, and downstream income halved to $367 million. Global peers ExxonMobil XOM and Chevron CVX, by comparison, managed production growth in Q1 through strong Permian and Guyana contributions while controlling costs. PBR’s rising unit costs are especially problematic given its exposure to price-sensitive domestic fuel markets and tighter regulatory controls.

Balance Sheet Worries and Strategic Drift

Petrobras’ net debt rose to $56 billion, up $12 billion year over year. Its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio climbed to 1.45. While PBR posted its 40th consecutive quarter of positive free cash flow, the metric declined 30% from a year ago. At the same time, the company is ramping up capital spending, with first-quarter investments totaling $4.1 billion — and plans to spend even more across state-driven initiatives like refineries and fertilizer projects. This strategic pivot is reminiscent of past missteps that led to poor capital allocation and rising debt under prior political regimes. Chevron and ExxonMobil continue to focus squarely on high-return core assets, helping preserve capital discipline and shareholder confidence.

PBR’s Oil Discovery Offers Promise, But With a Long Lead Time

Petrobras did score a win with its second high-quality oil find in the Aram block this year. While this pre-salt discovery could eventually add significant reserves, it’s unlikely to drive earnings or cash flow before 2027. Additional drilling and tests are still required. Meanwhile, ExxonMobil continues to expand operations in Guyana, where it already produces over 600,000 barrels/day and aims for 1.2 million by 2027. Chevron is also moving ahead with key deepwater Gulf of Mexico developments and LNG projects. Petrobras may be falling behind in the execution timeline, despite its promising geology.

Market Performance and Estimate Revisions Tell a Bearish Story

Investors have taken note of these headwinds. Over the past year, PBR shares are down nearly 22%, trailing ExxonMobil and Chevron, which declined just 9% and 13%, respectively.

PBR, XOM, CVX One-Year Stock Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Petrobras’ 2025 EPS has dropped 10.3% in the past 30 days, with next year’s estimate down 15.6%.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Moreover, the broader Zacks Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry sits in the bottom fifth of all groups.

Despite its low forward P/E of 4.4 — a steep discount to Chevron’s 16.8 and ExxonMobil’s 15.9 — the stock appears cheap for a reason: rising debt, falling margins, and political uncertainty. Valuation alone is not enough to offset a deteriorating earnings outlook.

< Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Is PBR a Deep Value Trap?

Petrobras remains a formidable player in deepwater exploration, and its infrastructure investments and natural gas expansion provide long-term potential. However, persistent challenges — including falling oil prices, rising debt, strategic shifts toward non-core assets, and geopolitical risk — make it difficult to justify an optimistic stance. By contrast, ExxonMobil and Chevron offer stronger balance sheets, diversified operations, and consistent capital returns, making them better positioned in today’s uncertain energy landscape. Given Petrobras’ recent earnings miss, estimate downgrades, and a deteriorating risk/reward balance, the stock is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). Investors may be better served, parking their capital elsewhere in the sector.



This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

